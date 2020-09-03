Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CBWBF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $21.39 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

