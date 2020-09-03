Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CBWBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.19.

CBWBF opened at $21.39 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

