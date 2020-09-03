Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cormark raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.88.

CWB stock opened at C$27.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.37. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$15.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32.

In related news, Director Sanford Riley purchased 4,400 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$400,552.11. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.48, for a total value of C$56,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at C$578,074.92.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

