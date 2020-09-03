Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report released on Monday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($6.90) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($6.14). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2021 earnings at ($7.94) EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 3,130.03%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASND. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $141.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.83 and a 200-day moving average of $135.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth $108,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

