Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $209.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $181.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.87. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 464.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

