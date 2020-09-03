Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE) Senior Officer Youssef Abbas El-Raghy Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE) Senior Officer Youssef Abbas El-Raghy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.12, for a total transaction of C$423,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$715,370.71.

Shares of TSE:CEE opened at C$3.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.83. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.86. Centamin PLC has a one year low of C$1.52 and a one year high of C$4.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.30%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Centamin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

