Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Major Shareholder Mvm Funds Llc Sells 12,147 Shares of Stock

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 12,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $201,154.32. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $166.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.72. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Get Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt alerts:

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.35). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 62.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.01%. On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.