Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 5,313 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,886 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in GAP were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 45,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in GAP by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 2,848.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. Gap Inc has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gap Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of GAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

