Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 1,731 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,780,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,131,000 after purchasing an additional 833,349 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,431,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 276,805 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,785,000 after purchasing an additional 425,514 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,460,000 after purchasing an additional 198,182 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $158.10 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $171.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.96 and its 200 day moving average is $131.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.29.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.