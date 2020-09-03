Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,781 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4,791.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 14,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,107,000 after acquiring an additional 77,964 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 64.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 46.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

NYSE PKG opened at $107.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

