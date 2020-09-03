Cibc World Markets Corp Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 46,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 110,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

