Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 2,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 821.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.31.

NYSE RL opened at $71.59 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

