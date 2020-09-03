Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,543 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,384.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.62. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business’s revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

