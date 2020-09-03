Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 7,708 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Barclays upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

In other news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

