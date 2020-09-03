Citigroup Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $365.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.67.

Shares of COST opened at $358.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.42 and its 200 day moving average is $312.22. The company has a market capitalization of $155.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $359.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $263,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,387 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 939.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

