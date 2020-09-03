Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Network International (LON:NETW)

Network International (LON:NETW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NETW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Network International to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 518.57 ($6.78).

Get Network International alerts:

Shares of LON NETW opened at GBX 375.60 ($4.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 44.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18. Network International has a 1-year low of GBX 317 ($4.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 656 ($8.57). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 427.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 444.17.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.