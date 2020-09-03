Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Dell were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dell in the first quarter valued at $220,177,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,349 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 1,662.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,331,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,168 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 262.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 835,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,920,000 after purchasing an additional 605,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter valued at $22,380,000. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Dell in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.72.

DELL stock opened at $68.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $68.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a return on equity of 139.72% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Dell’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell news, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $10,806,666.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,851,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $3,887,288.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,017.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,126 shares of company stock valued at $37,244,956 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

