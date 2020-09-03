Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,907,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,456,000 after acquiring an additional 150,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,011 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,772,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,273,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $159,303,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $180.25 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $180.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

