Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 1,137 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 758.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in General Motors were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $1,170,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 123,640 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31,620 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,289,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,247,658 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,566,000 after purchasing an additional 115,757 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. General Motors’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.