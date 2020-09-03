Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 147.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

