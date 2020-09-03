Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 773,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,424,000 after purchasing an additional 585,228 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 401,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 79,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 115,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $31.68 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

