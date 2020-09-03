Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $28,000 Stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Zendesk by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

In related news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $92,088.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $4,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,825,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,313. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41. Zendesk Inc has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

