Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $29,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,589,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,681 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 52.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,940,000 after buying an additional 1,242,291 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 387.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after acquiring an additional 681,158 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,757,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,658,000 after acquiring an additional 653,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,730,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.54.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $83.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

