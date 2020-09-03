Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $35,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 418.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 85.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 79.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 19.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 98,594 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 63.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Cowen initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE:DAL opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

