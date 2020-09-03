Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Valvoline by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 71,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 26.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $25,902.24. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. Valvoline Inc has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.47 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

