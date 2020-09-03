Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $30,000 in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 905 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 16.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,903 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LYFT alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,122 shares of company stock worth $597,099 in the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYFT opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57. LYFT Inc has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. Equities research analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LYFT from $72.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on LYFT from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LYFT from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

LYFT Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.