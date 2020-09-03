Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $175,634,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $226,676,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,817 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 39.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,278,000 after purchasing an additional 942,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $38,222,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James cut Darden Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $90.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

