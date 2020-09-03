Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New $40,000 Investment in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 799 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Legg Mason by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Legg Mason by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 6.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Legg Mason news, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 223,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $11,171,730.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,644,839.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 648,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $32,395,936.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,106,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LM opened at $49.99 on Thursday. Legg Mason Inc has a twelve month low of $33.99 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

