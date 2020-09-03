Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 2,450 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 623.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 247.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 381.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 153.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

NYSE NLSN opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.22. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

