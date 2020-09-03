Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases New Shares in America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 468,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares in the last quarter. 8.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 8,600 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $39,388.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,465.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ATAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

ATAX stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $254.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.55. America First Multifamily Investors LP has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 47.41% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

