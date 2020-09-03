Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases Shares of 3,886 ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 8,330.1% during the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,116,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,941,000 after buying an additional 1,103,744 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at $6,490,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 146.0% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 410,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 243,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 1,591.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 163,841 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 439.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 195,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 159,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPXU opened at $7.44 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $43.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

