Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 132.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 138,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 128,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

DGX stock opened at $110.69 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $131.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.14.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.