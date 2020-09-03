Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stock Position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 282.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $201,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,300 shares of company stock worth $20,271,569. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH opened at $99.47 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

