Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 102 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in ResMed were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,818,215,000 after purchasing an additional 316,327 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,203,174,000 after acquiring an additional 367,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,525,000 after acquiring an additional 218,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ResMed by 21.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,330,000 after purchasing an additional 432,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $284,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,030,224.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total value of $202,101.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,190 shares of company stock worth $3,740,994 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $183.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.68 and a 200-day moving average of $170.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.36. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

