Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 226 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 308,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,419,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.06. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 21.45%.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $96,591.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $395,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,932 shares of company stock valued at $9,389,216. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.