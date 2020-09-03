Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 410 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 26.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMI opened at $64.32 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $70.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

