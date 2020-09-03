Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 609 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 91.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. Sunrun Inc has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,960,015.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,077,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,756,521.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $28,643.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 685,411 shares of company stock worth $20,432,067. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

