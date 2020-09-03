Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 850 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

WY stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

