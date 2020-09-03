Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes $39,000 Position in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vectrus during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vectrus by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VEC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE:VEC opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $503.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vectrus Inc has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.44). Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vectrus Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

