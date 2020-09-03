Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,887,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 209.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,108,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,109,000 after buying an additional 1,426,703 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,682,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,990,000 after acquiring an additional 703,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2,208.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 683,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 654,234 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $65.87 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $69.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average is $59.50.

