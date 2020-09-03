Clare Gilmartin Sells 800,000 Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Stock

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) insider Clare Gilmartin sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23), for a total transaction of £3,200,000 ($4,181,366.78).

Shares of LON TRN opened at GBX 374.20 ($4.89) on Thursday. Trainline Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 187.20 ($2.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 559.58 ($7.31). The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 397.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 426.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Trainline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 396.40 ($5.18).

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

