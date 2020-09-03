ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.65% of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

YLDE stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.88.

