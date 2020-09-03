Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $207-$210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.30 million.Cloudera also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.32-0.35 EPS.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLDR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.57.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $512,270.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.