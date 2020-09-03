Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) PT Raised to $13.00 at Northland Securities

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. Cloudera has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $512,270.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 166.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 56,826 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,285,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 658,480 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 441.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 768,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 626,696 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

