Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.97

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 13625912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLDR shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $512,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 56,826 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 25.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,285,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after buying an additional 658,480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 441.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 768,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 626,696 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

