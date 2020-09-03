CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) PT Raised to C$1.75

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of CVE DOC opened at C$1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.64. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1-year low of C$0.27 and a 1-year high of C$1.84.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$2.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.80 million.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. It also operates and manages primary care clinics and pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Premier Health Group Inc and changed its name to CloudMD Software & Services Inc in February 2020.

