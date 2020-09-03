CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit Sells 2,460 Shares of Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $148,215.00.

Jean-Francois Brossoit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 25th, Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 699 shares of CMS Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $42,639.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of CMS Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.14.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,232.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 420.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

