Colliers Secur. Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SWK Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:SWKH) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Secur. boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for SWK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for SWK’s FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get SWK alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWKH. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of SWK in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SWK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.02. SWK has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SWK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in SWK during the first quarter valued at $2,339,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SWK during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in SWK during the first quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SWK during the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.