Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 19.46%.

CHCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 679.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 316,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 276,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,093,000 after acquiring an additional 204,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 160.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 136,015 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 253,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 119,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,245,000 after buying an additional 102,440 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHCT stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 95.48%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

