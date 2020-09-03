ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Frank Huttle III sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 54,697 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 52.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $611.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.29.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

